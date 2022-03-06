Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Short Interest Update

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,000 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the January 31st total of 168,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.3 days.

SAFRF stock opened at $104.00 on Friday. Safran has a twelve month low of $104.00 and a twelve month high of $158.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.47.

Safran Company Profile (Get Rating)

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

