Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.70.

SBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $60,921.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 43.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 65.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $16.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average is $17.93. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.45. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.34 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 125.54% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sally Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

