Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Short Interest Down 26.0% in February

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,384,600 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the January 31st total of 7,279,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,447,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Sberbank of Russia stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.22. Sberbank of Russia has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $21.63.

Separately, Erste Group cut shares of Sberbank of Russia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Sberbank Russia PJSC provides commercial banking and financial services. The company engages in corporate and retail banking activities, such as corporate loans, asset management, payroll projects, leasing, online banking, cash and settlement services, among others. In addition, the company offers a wide range of services to financial institutions, such as correspondent accounts, custody services, and interbank lending, among others.

