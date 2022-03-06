Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.42.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $38.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.82. The company has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.03. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $42.64.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $410,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,708 shares of company stock worth $4,090,855 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,556,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,753,092,000 after acquiring an additional 554,778 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,462 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,408,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $699,052,000 after acquiring an additional 714,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,990,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,664,000 after acquiring an additional 729,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

