Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Bought by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,597.4% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,674,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,020,000 after acquiring an additional 16,055,937 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 363.3% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,885,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,347,000 after buying an additional 3,047,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,676,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,367,000 after buying an additional 738,520 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,277,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,419,000.

NYSEARCA FNDF traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $30.55. 5,107,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,722. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average of $33.06. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $30.29 and a twelve month high of $34.94.

