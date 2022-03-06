Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401,479 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.05% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resource Planning Group grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 55,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDF opened at $30.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.06. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $34.94.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.