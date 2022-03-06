Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Northern Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Northern Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 8.7% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Northern Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $10,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 212.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after buying an additional 12,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 367.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after buying an additional 200,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $73.40. The stock had a trading volume of 348,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,961. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $83.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.27.

