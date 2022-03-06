Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 554,400 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the January 31st total of 397,100 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 196,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 125.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

NYSE:SWM traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $30.61. 185,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,505. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a fifty-two week low of $27.91 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average of $32.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $962.93 million, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 110.00%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

