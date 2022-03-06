SCRIV NETWORK Price Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. During the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $20,001.05 and $8.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About SCRIV NETWORK

Get SCRIV NETWORK alerts:

SCRIV NETWORK (CRYPTO:SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Scriv Network is a unified blockchain technology that delivers state-of-the-art data assurance, verication, time-stamping and an IPFS (InterPlanetary File Sharing) network. The Network is designed to provide safety, impartiality, and cost-efficiency without the need for a third-party intermediary. “

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SCRIV NETWORK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SCRIV NETWORK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.