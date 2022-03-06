Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $268.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SE. Cowen lowered their target price on SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SEA by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,385 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SEA by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SE opened at $97.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.75. SEA has a 52-week low of $96.19 and a 52-week high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.43.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.33. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SEA will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

