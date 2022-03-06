Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,880,000 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the January 31st total of 4,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

SHIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,622 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 60,915 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,378,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHIP opened at $1.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

