Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp (NASDAQ:SGII) Short Interest Update

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp (NASDAQ:SGII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ SGII opened at $9.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86. Seaport Global Acquisition II has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $11.00.
Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. is based in New York.
