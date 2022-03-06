Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp (NASDAQ:SGII) Short Interest Update

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp (NASDAQ:SGII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seaport Global Acquisition II alerts:

NASDAQ SGII opened at $9.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86. Seaport Global Acquisition II has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. is based in New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.