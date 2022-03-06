Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the January 31st total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 808,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of SEM opened at $23.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.16. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38. Select Medical has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Select Medical will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.78%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,812,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $523,699,000 after buying an additional 572,305 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,569 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,936 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

