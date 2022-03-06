Selfkey (KEY) Price Hits $0.0070 on Major Exchanges

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $35.50 million and $15.38 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Selfkey coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00035306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00104381 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,099,969,446 coins. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.