Sentinel Protocol Price Down 4.5% This Week (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 6th. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $49.86 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00048601 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00014931 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005446 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000931 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

UPP is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

