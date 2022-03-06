ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Equities analysts expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) to report $1.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.71 billion and the lowest is $1.68 billion. ServiceNow posted sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year sales of $7.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.08 billion to $9.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $694.07.

NYSE:NOW opened at $547.07 on Friday. ServiceNow has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $109.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 479.89, a PEG ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $571.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $623.12.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total transaction of $405,973.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,741 shares of company stock valued at $24,129,909 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.9% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

