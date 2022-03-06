Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHAK. Northcoast Research cut Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Shake Shack from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush cut their target price on Shake Shack from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock.

Shake Shack stock opened at $68.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -273.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $130.00.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

