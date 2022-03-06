SharedStake Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,311.00 (SGT)

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded up 16.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 6th. One SharedStake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SharedStake has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. SharedStake has a market cap of $5,067.84 and approximately $2,311.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00043414 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,512.78 or 0.06653114 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,837.02 or 1.00181433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00043707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00047747 BTC.

SharedStake Coin Profile

SharedStake was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

Buying and Selling SharedStake

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SharedStake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SharedStake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SharedStake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

