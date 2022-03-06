Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Short Interest Update

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 675,700 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the January 31st total of 488,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 241,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Shares of SHEN stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.84. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.43 million, a PE ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.29.
Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 434.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.
SHEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BWS Financial cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.25 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.
