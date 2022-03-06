Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Short Interest Update

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 675,700 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the January 31st total of 488,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 241,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.84. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.43 million, a PE ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.29.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 434.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

SHEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BWS Financial cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.25 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

