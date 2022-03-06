SHIELD Market Capitalization Achieves $99,310.92 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $99,310.92 and $37.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,719.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,612.43 or 0.06747036 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.24 or 0.00266622 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $288.43 or 0.00744916 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00013901 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00069674 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007486 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.98 or 0.00415768 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.19 or 0.00284593 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

