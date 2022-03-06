Short Interest in Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) Decreases By 25.4%

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the January 31st total of 8,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 14.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADGI. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Adagio Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Adagio Therapeutics by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. 49.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Adagio Therapeutics stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. Adagio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $78.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.49.

ADGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

