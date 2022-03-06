Short Interest in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Grows By 43.1%

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 610,700 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the January 31st total of 426,800 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 232,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASIX. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in AdvanSix by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management raised its position in AdvanSix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 69,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in AdvanSix by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

ASIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:ASIX traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.83. 382,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,270. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.71. AdvanSix has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.74.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AdvanSix will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.37%.

About AdvanSix (Get Rating)

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.