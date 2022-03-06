Short Interest in AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Decreases By 29.1%

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,400 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the January 31st total of 432,100 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 794,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised AeroCentury from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of ACY stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.85. 140,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,482. AeroCentury has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 4.04.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroCentury during the fourth quarter worth about $680,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of AeroCentury during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AeroCentury by 23.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of AeroCentury during the second quarter worth about $105,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroCentury Corp. engages in the business of investing in used regional aircraft equipment leased to foreign and domestic regional air carriers. Its aviation assets consist of turboprop aircraft, regional jet aircraft, and engines. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

