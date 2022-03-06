Short Interest in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Expands By 35.1%

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the January 31st total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

ALK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $41,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 266.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 47.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 36.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 154.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALK traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.14. 2,533,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,245. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $46.26 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.18.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

