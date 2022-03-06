Short Interest in Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Rises By 44.4%

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ALFVY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 365 to SEK 345 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 390 to SEK 365 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a SEK 350 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.00.

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.08. Alfa Laval AB has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.