Short Interest in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Grows By 36.4%

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the January 31st total of 3,490,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,312,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,360,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 17.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,390,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,073 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $775,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 7,657.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,127,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock traded down $11.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,646,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,290. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $104.31 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.52. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.09.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

