Short Interest in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Grows By 45.8%

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,180,000 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the January 31st total of 5,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $21.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average of $20.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.07. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Ares Capital had a net margin of 86.10% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 46.59%.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,458,000. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 123,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 22,427 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $966,000. 30.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARCC. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.97.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

