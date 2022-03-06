Short Interest in ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Rises By 43.7%

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2022

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,400 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the January 31st total of 209,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 56.7 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Maxim Group boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of ATSAF opened at $35.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.21. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12 month low of $20.78 and a 12 month high of $42.17.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.