Short Interest in ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Rises By 43.7%

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,400 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the January 31st total of 209,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 56.7 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Maxim Group boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of ATSAF opened at $35.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.21. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12 month low of $20.78 and a 12 month high of $42.17.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

