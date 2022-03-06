Short Interest in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Increases By 40.7%

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,800 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the January 31st total of 240,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of AZZ traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.09. The stock had a trading volume of 52,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,839. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. AZZ had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AZZ will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 175.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 254,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,159,000 after purchasing an additional 161,854 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 765,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,345,000 after purchasing an additional 138,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,972,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,667,000 after purchasing an additional 111,822 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,252,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 109.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 76,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

