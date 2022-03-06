Short Interest in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Grows By 36.6%

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the January 31st total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 672,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BALY. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.63.

BALY traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.20. 474,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,630. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Bally’s has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($2.33). The company had revenue of $547.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.33 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. Bally’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 363.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 1,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

