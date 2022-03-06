Short Interest in Banner Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNNRU) Rises By 45.0%

Banner Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNNRU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the January 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of Banner Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Banner Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $10.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Banner Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $14,761,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Banner Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,760,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Banner Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,761,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Banner Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,828,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Banner Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,213,000.

