Short Interest in Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL) Declines By 29.3%

Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the January 31st total of 2,900,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 571,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHIL traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,975. Benson Hill has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BHIL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Benson Hill in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

