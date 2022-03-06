Short Interest in Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ) Drops By 27.6%

Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSAQ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $654,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $790,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd bought a new stake in Black Spade Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $991,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Black Spade Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

BSAQ remained flat at $$9.65 during trading on Friday. Black Spade Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66.

Black Spade Acquisition Co is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Black Spade Acquisition Co is based in Central, Hong Kong.

