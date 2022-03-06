Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Rises By 45.0%

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 65,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,726,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,776,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the period.

EGF stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

