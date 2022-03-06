Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Declines By 23.0%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the January 31st total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MYI stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.42. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYI. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter worth $96,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 18.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.