Short Interest in BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS) Grows By 35.8%

BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the January 31st total of 22,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOAS. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of BOA Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $613,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOA Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $739,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in BOA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOAS remained flat at $$9.86 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,958. BOA Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77.

BOA Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

