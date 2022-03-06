Short Interest in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Decreases By 28.1%

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 612,100 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the January 31st total of 851,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 224,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

NYSE BRC traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $46.17. The company had a trading volume of 134,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,229. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Brady has a 12-month low of $44.57 and a 12-month high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.64 million. Brady had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brady will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brady by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 24,270 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Brady by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,374,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Brady by 16.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after buying an additional 30,917 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Brady by 199.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Brady by 15.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

