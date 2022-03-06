Short Interest in Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Grows By 45.2%

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the January 31st total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 411.0 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on CYJBF. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cargotec from €55.00 ($61.80) to €52.00 ($58.43) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cargotec from €54.00 ($60.67) to €53.00 ($59.55) in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Get Cargotec alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CYJBF opened at $45.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.43. Cargotec has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $60.33.

Cargotec Oyj provides cargo handling solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers industry shaping, eco-efficient cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and support services. The Hiab segment area comprises of oader cranes, truck mounted forklifts, forestry and recycling cranes, hooklifts, and skiploaders, as well as tail lifts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cargotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.