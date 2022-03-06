Short Interest in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Expands By 40.2%

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,730,000 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the January 31st total of 9,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.89.

Carrier Global stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,255,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,536,171. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day moving average is $52.29. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,588 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

