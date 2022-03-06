Short Interest in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Drops By 23.8%

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 884,300 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the January 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $13.75 on Friday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLDT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

