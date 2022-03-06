Short Interest in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Drops By 23.8%

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 884,300 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the January 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $13.75 on Friday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96.
Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.
About Chatham Lodging Trust (Get Rating)
Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.
