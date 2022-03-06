Short Interest in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Grows By 38.3%

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the January 31st total of 766,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 567,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $84.97 on Friday. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $95.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.54.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.40. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 6,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 4,200 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,441 shares of company stock worth $6,192,977 in the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 678.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.75.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

