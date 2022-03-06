Short Interest in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Expands By 39.8%

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the January 31st total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE CYH traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.00. 1,072,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,352. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.38. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Community Health Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,321,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,167,000 after buying an additional 707,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Community Health Systems by 21.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,923,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,572,000 after buying an additional 693,184 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Community Health Systems by 3.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,776,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,489,000 after buying an additional 102,339 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,073,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 56,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,255,000 after purchasing an additional 15,011 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on CYH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Health Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.45.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

