Short Interest in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Drops By 23.3%

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the January 31st total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNMD shares. Bank of America started coverage on CONMED in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

In other news, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,762,318.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 8,843 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $1,322,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. FMR LLC lifted its position in CONMED by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 4.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 46.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED stock opened at $142.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. CONMED has a 12-month low of $117.62 and a 12-month high of $159.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 73.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.91.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $273.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

CONMED Company Profile (Get Rating)

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

