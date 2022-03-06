Short Interest in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Decreases By 26.6%

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the January 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Core Molding Technologies news, Director James F. Crowley purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $25,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 30.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 9.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMT stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.54. 8,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,565. Core Molding Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $74.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 2.15.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

