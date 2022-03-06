Short Interest in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Declines By 23.6%

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,340,000 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the January 31st total of 14,840,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $38.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.52.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.10%.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Corning by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,937 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 224,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after acquiring an additional 113,281 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 135,657.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 105,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 105,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLW. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

