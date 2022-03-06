Short Interest in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Declines By 25.0%

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 659,700 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 879,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 486,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

DCI opened at $50.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34. Donaldson has a one year low of $50.49 and a one year high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

DCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday.

In other news, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $118,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $493,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,440 shares of company stock worth $612,513. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.5% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

