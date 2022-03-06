Short Interest in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Drops By 25.0%

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:GRF opened at $9.30 on Friday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $10.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company. Its objective is long-term growth utilizing the concept of total return for selecting investments. The company was founded on July 16, 1989 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

