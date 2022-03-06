Short Interest in Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Increases By 44.3%

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,700 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the January 31st total of 275,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,054,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENLAY opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93. Enel has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $10.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. Enel’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENLAY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Enel from €9.20 ($10.34) to €8.30 ($9.33) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Enel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.30.

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

