Short Interest in Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Increases By 44.3%

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,700 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the January 31st total of 275,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,054,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ENLAY opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93. Enel has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $10.58.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. Enel’s payout ratio is 85.71%.
Enel Company Profile (Get Rating)
Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.
