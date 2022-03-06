Short Interest in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Drops By 23.0%

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the January 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 719,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $328,731.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,288 shares of company stock valued at $364,531. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Essent Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Essent Group by 198.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.81. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $39.62 and a 12 month high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.66 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 66.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Essent Group will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.44%.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

