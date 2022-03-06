Short Interest in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Increases By 43.5%

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the January 31st total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 723,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Everi stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Everi has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average is $22.25. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 2.64.
Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. Everi had a return on equity of 144.70% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Everi will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EVRI shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.86.
About Everi (Get Rating)
Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Everi (EVRI)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.