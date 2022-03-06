Short Interest in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Increases By 43.5%

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the January 31st total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 723,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Everi stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Everi has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average is $22.25. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 2.64.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. Everi had a return on equity of 144.70% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Everi will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Everi in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 927,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,118,000 after acquiring an additional 81,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,442,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,973,000 after acquiring an additional 165,604 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EVRI shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

